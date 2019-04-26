Listen Live Sports

Jamaica bobsled pilot gets doping ban, keeps Olympic result

April 26, 2019 8:26 am
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Jamaica bobsled team’s pilot has been banned in a doping case, but avoided disqualification from last year’s Winter Olympics.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation says it agreed with Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian to issue a one-year ban which was immediately canceled out by time she served on provisional suspension before the case was heard.

The IBSF says it accepted Fenlator-Victorian’s explanation that a contaminated supplement caused her to test positive for clenbuterol in January 2018, the month before the Olympics in Pyeongchang.

It adds that “fairness requires” she shouldn’t be disqualified from competitions between the positive test and her provisional suspension, which would include Jamaica’s 18th place at the Olympics.

Fenlator-Victorian partnered Lolo Jones at the 2014 Olympics for the United States, finishing 11th.

