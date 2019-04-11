Jazz-Clippers, Box

UTAH (137)

Ingles 1-3 2-2 5, Crowder 5-8 3-3 17, Udoh 5-7 4-6 14, Allen 11-30 13-14 40, O’Neale 3-6 0-0 6, Sefolosha 3-8 0-0 7, Niang 9-21 4-4 24, Cavanaugh 0-2 0-0 0, Bradley 7-12 1-2 15, Mitrou-Long 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 47-106 29-33 137.

L.A. CLIPPERS (143)

Beverley 5-9 0-0 14, Gallinari 5-11 3-4 13, Zubac 10-13 2-2 22, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-6 2-2 8, Shamet 5-12 1-2 14, Green 4-9 2-3 13, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Harrell 10-13 4-6 24, Robinson 3-6 1-2 7, Williams 5-17 4-5 15, Thornwell 0-0 2-2 2, Temple 1-4 2-2 5, Wallace 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 54-106 23-30 143.

Utah 26 40 31 29 11—137 L.A. Clippers 39 31 32 24 17—143

3-Point Goals_Utah 14-35 (Allen 5-13, Crowder 4-6, Niang 2-6, Sefolosha 1-1, Ingles 1-2, Mitrou-Long 1-4, O’Neale 0-3), L.A. Clippers 12-28 (Beverley 4-7, Green 3-5, Shamet 3-8, Williams 1-2, Temple 1-3, Chandler 0-1, Gallinari 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 57 (Udoh 13), L.A. Clippers 52 (Zubac 11). Assists_Utah 31 (Mitrou-Long 9), L.A. Clippers 34 (Beverley 6). Total Fouls_Utah 24, L.A. Clippers 27. A_17,655 (18,997).

