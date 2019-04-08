Jazz-Lakers, Box

UTAH (109)

Ingles 4-11 1-2 12, Sefolosha 5-9 0-0 13, Gobert 8-11 5-8 21, Mitchell 5-17 7-8 19, O’Neale 3-8 0-0 9, Crowder 4-12 2-2 11, Udoh 1-1 1-3 3, Niang 6-10 3-3 16, Allen 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 38-84 20-28 109.

L.A. LAKERS (113)

Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Muscala 6-10 0-0 16, McGee 10-16 2-2 22, Caruso 8-20 2-4 18, Caldwell-Pope 13-22 4-6 32, Williams 4-6 6-9 14, Wagner 3-6 0-0 6, Bonga 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 46-89 14-21 113.

Utah 27 32 24 26—109 L.A. Lakers 34 20 27 32—113

3-Point Goals_Utah 13-42 (Sefolosha 3-6, O’Neale 3-7, Ingles 3-10, Mitchell 2-7, Niang 1-5, Crowder 1-6, Allen 0-1), L.A. Lakers 7-25 (Muscala 4-6, Caldwell-Pope 2-8, Jones 1-3, Bonga 0-1, Wagner 0-2, McGee 0-2, Caruso 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 35 (Gobert 10), L.A. Lakers 49 (Jones 16). Assists_Utah 25 (Ingles 8), L.A. Lakers 28 (Caruso 11). Total Fouls_Utah 17, L.A. Lakers 21. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Gobert. A_18,997 (18,997).

