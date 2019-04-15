Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jazz-Rockets, Box

April 15, 2019 12:04 am
 
UTAH (90)

Ingles 1-4 0-0 3, Favors 5-8 3-4 13, Gobert 8-10 6-6 22, Rubio 5-11 4-4 15, Mitchell 7-18 2-3 19, O’Neale 1-5 0-0 2, Sefolosha 1-6 0-0 3, Crowder 1-9 6-7 9, Niang 1-2 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 0-2 0-0 0, Korver 0-0 2-3 2, Allen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-77 23-27 90.

HOUSTON (122)

Gordon 5-10 4-4 17, Tucker 4-8 0-0 11, Capela 8-13 0-0 16, Paul 7-12 0-0 14, Harden 11-26 3-3 29, Faried 4-5 2-2 11, Shumpert 0-1 0-0 0, Green 3-6 2-2 9, Rivers 2-3 0-1 4, House Jr. 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 48-95 11-12 122.

Utah 24 20 27 19— 90
Houston 31 28 24 39—122

3-Point Goals_Utah 7-27 (Mitchell 3-7, Ingles 1-3, Rubio 1-3, Sefolosha 1-4, Crowder 1-7, Favors 0-1, O’Neale 0-2), Houston 15-41 (Harden 4-10, Gordon 3-5, Tucker 3-7, House Jr. 3-10, Faried 1-1, Green 1-3, Shumpert 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Paul 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 41 (Gobert 12), Houston 42 (Capela 12). Assists_Utah 17 (Rubio 6), Houston 25 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Utah 20, Houston 20. Technicals_Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A_18,055 (18,500).

