Jazz-Rockets, Box

UTAH (98)

Ingles 3-8 0-0 7, Favors 7-11 0-0 14, Gobert 3-6 5-7 11, Rubio 7-17 2-2 17, Mitchell 5-19 0-2 11, Sefolosha 0-3 0-0 0, Crowder 2-9 0-0 5, O’Neale 7-10 0-0 17, Niang 2-4 0-0 5, Udoh 0-1 0-0 0, Neto 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 2-5 5-7 9, Korver 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-98 12-18 98.

HOUSTON (118)

Gordon 6-11 1-1 16, Tucker 5-8 2-2 16, Capela 3-4 1-3 7, Paul 5-11 6-6 17, Harden 11-24 4-5 32, Faried 2-3 3-4 7, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Hartenstein 2-2 0-0 4, House Jr. 2-6 3-4 8, Green 0-2 3-3 3, Rivers 2-8 2-2 8, Shumpert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-80 25-30 118.

Utah 19 25 23 31— 98 Houston 39 31 25 23—118

3-Point Goals_Utah 8-38 (O’Neale 3-6, Niang 1-2, Rubio 1-3, Ingles 1-6, Crowder 1-6, Mitchell 1-8, Sefolosha 0-1, Korver 0-1, Favors 0-2, Allen 0-3), Houston 17-42 (Harden 6-13, Tucker 4-7, Gordon 3-6, Rivers 2-4, House Jr. 1-5, Paul 1-6, Green 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 48 (Gobert, Favors 12), Houston 46 (Harden 13). Assists_Utah 27 (Rubio 9), Houston 17 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Utah 26, Houston 18. A_18,055 (18,500).

