Jazz-Rockets, Box

UTAH (93)

Ingles 4-12 0-0 11, Crowder 5-12 2-4 15, Gobert 3-8 3-4 9, Rubio 7-15 2-2 17, Mitchell 4-22 4-5 12, Sefolosha 0-3 0-0 0, O’Neale 8-13 0-0 18, Favors 2-4 3-4 7, Niang 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-94 14-19 93.

HOUSTON (100)

Gordon 5-13 1-2 15, Tucker 2-7 2-4 8, Capela 6-7 4-5 16, Paul 6-16 2-2 15, Harden 10-26 3-5 26, Faried 1-1 0-0 2, Nene 3-3 2-2 8, Green 0-2 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-3 1-2 7, Rivers 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 36-81 15-22 100.

Utah 20 22 27 24— 93 Houston 20 26 29 25—100

3-Point Goals_Utah 9-38 (Crowder 3-7, Ingles 3-9, O’Neale 2-4, Rubio 1-5, Sefolosha 0-2, Niang 0-2, Mitchell 0-9), Houston 13-37 (Gordon 4-8, Harden 3-12, House Jr. 2-2, Tucker 2-6, Rivers 1-3, Paul 1-4, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 47 (Gobert, Crowder 10), Houston 46 (Capela 10). Assists_Utah 26 (Rubio 11), Houston 17 (Harden 6). Total Fouls_Utah 22, Houston 21. Technicals_Crowder, Paul. A_18,055 (18,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.