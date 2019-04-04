Jazz-Suns, Box

UTAH (118)

Ingles 10-13 1-2 27, Sefolosha 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 7-9 3-5 17, Mitchell 9-19 7-7 29, O’Neale 1-4 0-0 2, Niang 4-6 0-0 11, Udoh 3-4 0-0 6, Neto 3-9 3-4 10, Allen 6-9 0-0 14. Totals 44-77 14-18 118.

PHOENIX (97)

Bridges 4-10 0-0 9, Bender 3-7 1-1 7, Holmes 8-16 0-0 16, Okobo 6-11 1-1 15, Booker 3-4 2-2 8, Jackson 5-14 2-3 12, Spalding 3-3 1-4 7, Fredette 5-11 0-0 10, Melton 2-6 1-2 5, Daniels 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 42-91 8-13 97.

Utah 25 31 28 34—118 Phoenix 31 22 23 21— 97

3-Point Goals_Utah 16-32 (Ingles 6-8, Mitchell 4-7, Niang 3-5, Allen 2-5, Neto 1-3, O’Neale 0-1, Sefolosha 0-3), Phoenix 5-21 (Okobo 2-3, Daniels 2-4, Bridges 1-2, Melton 0-1, Booker 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Bender 0-4, Fredette 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 45 (Gobert 13), Phoenix 31 (Holmes 9). Assists_Utah 30 (Ingles 8), Phoenix 21 (Melton 5). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Phoenix 23. Technicals_Jackson. A_15,797 (18,422).

