Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets-Avalanche Sums

April 4, 2019 11:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Winnipeg 2 0 0 0—2
Colorado 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 37 (Byfuglien, Connor), 10:12. 2, Winnipeg, Ehlers 20 (Trouba, Perreault), 17:50. Penalties_Chiarot, WPG, (hooking), 0:41; Landeskog, COL, (cross checking), 13:22.

Second Period_3, Colorado, Barrie 14 (Wilson, Zadorov), 5:17. Penalties_Winnipeg bench, served by Perreault (delay of game), 5:17; Kerfoot, COL, (high sticking), 11:55; Myers, WPG, (roughing), 16:19.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Soderberg 23 (Jost, Girard), 10:35. Penalties_Connor, WPG, (cross checking), 8:28; Colorado bench, served by Andrighetto (too many men on the ice), 18:34.

Overtime_5, Colorado, Johnson 7 (MacKinnon), 1:49. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 19-8-8-1_36. Colorado 14-10-13-1_38.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; Colorado 0 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 33-23-3 (38 shots-35 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 18-9-5 (36-34).

A_18,003 (18,007). T_2:33.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.