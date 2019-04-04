Jets-Avalanche Sums

Winnipeg 2 0 0 0—2 Colorado 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 37 (Byfuglien, Connor), 10:12. 2, Winnipeg, Ehlers 20 (Trouba, Perreault), 17:50. Penalties_Chiarot, WPG, (hooking), 0:41; Landeskog, COL, (cross checking), 13:22.

Second Period_3, Colorado, Barrie 14 (Wilson, Zadorov), 5:17. Penalties_Winnipeg bench, served by Perreault (delay of game), 5:17; Kerfoot, COL, (high sticking), 11:55; Myers, WPG, (roughing), 16:19.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Soderberg 23 (Jost, Girard), 10:35. Penalties_Connor, WPG, (cross checking), 8:28; Colorado bench, served by Andrighetto (too many men on the ice), 18:34.

Overtime_5, Colorado, Johnson 7 (MacKinnon), 1:49. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 19-8-8-1_36. Colorado 14-10-13-1_38.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; Colorado 0 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 33-23-3 (38 shots-35 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 18-9-5 (36-34).

A_18,003 (18,007). T_2:33.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Kory Nagy.

