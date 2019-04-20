Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jets-Blues Sum

April 20, 2019 9:59 pm
 
Winnipeg 0 0 2—2
St. Louis 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Schwartz 2 (Schenn), 0:23.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Schwartz 3 (Bozak, Dunn), 12:36 (pp).

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Schwartz 4 (O’Reilly, Pietrangelo), 3:55. 4, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 2 (Copp, Hayes), 12:17. 5, Winnipeg, Little 1 (Perreault, Byfuglien), 19:22 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 5-1-14_20. St. Louis 11-16-9_36.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; St. Louis 1 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-4 (36 shots-33 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 4-2 (20-18).

A_18,524 (19,150). T_2:38.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.

Sports News

The Associated Press

