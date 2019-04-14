Listen Live Sports

Jets-Blues Sum

April 14, 2019 10:18 pm
 
Winnipeg 0 3 3—6
St. Louis 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Perron 2 (Binnington, Pietrangelo), 19:12 (pp).

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Hayes 1 (Perreault, Morrissey), 4:57. 3, Winnipeg, Laine 3 (Little, Trouba), 7:47. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 1 (Wheeler, Laine), 8:58 (pp).

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Tarasenko 1 (Dunn), 1:51 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Tanev 1 (Byfuglien, Copp), 4:25. 7, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 1 (Copp), 8:06. 8, St. Louis, Steen 1 (Pietrangelo), 13:42. 9, Winnipeg, Connor 2 (Scheifele), 14:44.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 13-12-4_29. St. Louis 7-6-16_29.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 5; St. Louis 2 of 5.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-2 (29 shots-26 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 2-1 (29-23).

A_18,486 (19,150). T_2:33.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Steve Miller.

