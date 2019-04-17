Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jets-Blues Sums

April 17, 2019 1:08 am
 
Winnipeg 0 0 1 1—2
St. Louis 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Perron, STL, (tripping), 12:12.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Perreault, WPG, (cross checking), 19:28.

Third Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 2 (O’Reilly, Pietrangelo), 0:35 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 2 (Connor, Wheeler), 7:33. Penalties_Perreault, WPG, (tripping), 16:19.

Overtime_3, Winnipeg, Connor 3 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 6:02. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 5-14-15-5_39. St. Louis 10-14-7-1_32.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; St. Louis 1 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-2 (32 shots-31 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 2-2 (39-37).

A_18,346 (19,150). T_2:49.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Andrew Smith.

