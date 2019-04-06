Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets claim WR/KR Quadree Henderson off waivers from Giants

April 6, 2019 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have claimed wide receiver/kick returner Quadree Henderson off waivers from the Giants.

Henderson averaged 22.4 yards on five kickoff returns and 7.6 yards on nine punt returns in five games with the Giants last season as a rookie.

The former University of Pittsburgh star was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent and was among their final cuts out of training camp. Henderson then had two stints each on the Giants’ practice squad and active roster before being placed on injured reserve in late-November with a shoulder injury. He was waived by the Giants on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Henderson likely will compete to be the Jets’ return specialist after Pro Bowl selection Andre Roberts was signed by Buffalo as a free agent.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Henderson returned three kickoffs and three punts for touchdowns during his last three seasons at Pittsburgh, establishing himself as one of the top returners in college football.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.