The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jets-Coyotes Sums

April 7, 2019 1:22 am
 
Winnipeg 1 3 0—4
Arizona 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Galchenyuk 19, 2:21 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 38 (Connor), 15:18. Penalties_Perreault, WPG, (tripping), 1:57.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Trouba 8 (Lowry, Lindholm), 2:35. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 34 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 10:05. 5, Winnipeg, Ehlers 21 (Myers), 15:21 (pp). Penalties_Laine, WPG, (cross checking), 7:16; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (interference), 8:03; Demers, ARI, (tripping), 13:23.

Third Period_6, Arizona, Richardson 19 (Hinostroza, Grabner), 3:29. Penalties_Byfuglien, WPG, (roughing), 19:40; Hinostroza, ARI, (slashing), 19:40; Byfuglien, WPG, served by Perreault, (roughing), 19:40.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-15-11_32. Arizona 6-7-8_21.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 2; Arizona 1 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 34-23-3 (21 shots-19 saves). Arizona, Pickard 4-6-2 (32-28).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:28.

Referees_Chris Lee, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

