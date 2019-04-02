Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets-Wild Sum

April 2, 2019 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Winnipeg 0 1 0—1
Minnesota 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Minnesota, Parise 27 (Pateryn, Zucker), 9:04. 2, Minnesota, Parise 28 (Suter), 12:16. 3, Minnesota, Rask 3 (Brodin), 18:08.

Second Period_4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 7 (Kunin, Greenway), 10:29. 5, Winnipeg, Trouba 7 (Wheeler), 16:13 (sh).

Third Period_6, Minnesota, Foligno 7 (Brown), 15:11.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 11-9-13_33. Minnesota 9-8-11_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Comrie 0-1-0 (28 shots-23 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 31-28-6 (33-32).

A_18,590 (18,064). T_2:21.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.