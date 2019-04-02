Jets-Wild Sum

Winnipeg 0 1 0—1 Minnesota 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Minnesota, Parise 27 (Pateryn, Zucker), 9:04. 2, Minnesota, Parise 28 (Suter), 12:16. 3, Minnesota, Rask 3 (Brodin), 18:08.

Second Period_4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 7 (Kunin, Greenway), 10:29. 5, Winnipeg, Trouba 7 (Wheeler), 16:13 (sh).

Third Period_6, Minnesota, Foligno 7 (Brown), 15:11.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 11-9-13_33. Minnesota 9-8-11_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Comrie 0-1-0 (28 shots-23 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 31-28-6 (33-32).

A_18,590 (18,064). T_2:21.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.