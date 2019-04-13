Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

John and Brittany Force top NHRA qualifying at Baytown

April 13, 2019 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — John and Brittany Force topped qualifying Saturday in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway, the first time a father-daughter duo has swept the nitro categories.

The 69-year-old John Force led the Funny Car field with a 3.888-second lap at 319.29 mph on Friday in a Chevy Camaro SS.

Brittany Force also had her best Top Fuel run Friday, a track-record 3.661 at 332.18.

“My dad and I haven’t done anything yet side-by-side, but really I’m looking for a win with him this season,” she said. “It’s a father-daughter year so we’re looking to end up in that winner’s circle together.”

Advertisement

John Force has a record 16 Funny Car season titles.

“This sport brings me together with my children,” he said. “That’s what I love about NHRA drag racing. We’re one big family. But to have a moment with her, that her and I can share together, you really become a lot closer, believe it or not.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.