The Associated Press
 
John Isner out of US clay championship with injured foot

April 4, 2019 12:30 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — No. 1 seed John Isner has withdrawn ahead of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship because of an injured foot.

Isner was hurt in the final of the Miami Open last week while playing Roger Federer. Isner has played in the U.S. Clay Court Championship every year since 2008 and won the title in 2013.

The American said “it is very disappointing to not compete there this year. I am hopeful that I will be back on the court in a few weeks.”

His withdrawal leaves Steve Johnson as the top seed in the tournament. Johnson will try to become the first player to win three straight titles at the event since Bobby Riggs did it from 1936-38.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis

