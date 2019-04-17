Listen Live Sports

Joint Korean bid stays in 2023 Women’s World Cup host race

April 17, 2019 6:33 am
 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says a potential joint bid from North and South Korea remains in the race for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

All nine soccer federations which showed interest last month met Tuesday’s deadline to register. FIFA says they include South Korea “expressing interest in a joint bid” with neighboring North Korea. FIFA originally approached South Korea with the idea.

The nine, including recent men’s World Cup hosts Brazil and South Africa, must submit formal bid plans by Oct. 4. The other contenders are Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan and New Zealand.

FIFA’s bidding process includes “a concrete commitment to sustainability and human rights.”

The 37-member FIFA Council will pick the winner next March.

France will host the next edition from June 7-July 7.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

