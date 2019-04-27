Josh Rosen congratulates Murray on replacing him in Arizona

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Josh Rosen bid a gracious goodbye to Phoenix that included a pitch to his Arizona Cardinals successor, Kyler Murray.

“An awesome two-bedroom in Old Town just came onto the market,” Rosen told Murray in a video posted Saturday on Twitter . “Let me know if you’re interested, and I think I can get you a pretty good deal.”

Rosen is moving on to Miami and said he’s excited about the chance for a fresh start after a rocky rookie season with the Cardinals. They traded him Friday to the Dolphins for two draft picks.

In the one-minute video, Rosen congratulated Murray on being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, thanked his Arizona teammates and fans for their support, and wished the Cardinals well.

“I know we didn’t win as many games as we all would have hoped, but I had an unbelievable time here,” Rosen said. “You guys are really getting a hell of player in Kyler Murray. He’s going to do great things.”

In Miami, Rosen will compete for playing time with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, another Dolphins newcomer.

“I couldn’t be more excited to become a Dolphin,” Rosen said. “I’m ready to attack this new chapter in my life and give you guys everything I have each and every day. My bags are packed and I’m on a flight first thing tomorrow morning. So get ready South Florida, and go Fins.”

First-year Miami coach Brian Flores said his starting quarterback will be determined on the practice field.

“Look, if you step into this building, you’ve got to be ready to compete,” Flores said. “When Josh gets here, he has to compete for any kind of role he has.”

Arizona used the 10th overall pick on Rosen last year, and the former UCLA star finished 33rd in the 32-team NFL in passing rating, while the Cardinals ranked last in points and went 3-13.

Rosen’s arm strength has never been doubted, but he comes to Miami with questions about his personality and leadership. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the team received unsolicited input from coaches who have known and worked with Rosen and said that reputation is inaccurate.

“We don’t know him, but we’re going with the people we trust and know,” Grier said. “People have said this is really a good kid who is smart, he loves football, and he has a chip on his shoulder now.”

