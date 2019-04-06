Listen Live Sports

Josh Williams' header lifts Crew over Revolution 1-0

April 6, 2019
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Williams scored and the Columbus Crew moved alone into first place in the Eastern Conference with a 1-0 win over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Williams gave Federico Higuain’s free kick a slight redirection with a header flick in the 42nd minute. The assist was Higuain’s 61st with Columbus (4-1-1), tying a club record.

New England (1-4-1) went down a man in the 64th minute when Michael Mancienne was sent off for his second yellow card.

The Revs pressed forward and had a scoring opportunity in the 89th minute, but Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen denied Cristian Penilla.

The Crew won four of their last five after opening the season with a draw.

