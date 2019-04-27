Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jota leads Wolves to 2-1 win in revenge mission at Watford

April 27, 2019 12:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WATFORD, England (AP) — Diogo Jota led Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-1 victory in its revenge mission against Watford to take charge of the race for seventh in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Portuguese forward set up Raul Jimenez for the opening goal in the 41st minute, and clinched victory with a 77th-minute volley after Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster misjudged a deep cross.

Andre Gray equalized against his hometown club early in the second half.

Wolves consolidated seventh place, four points clear of Watford and Everton with two games remaining. Seventh position would secure a Europa League qualifying spot, provided Watford loses to Manchester City in next month’s FA Cup final.

Advertisement

Watford beat Wolves 3-2 in a gripping FA Cup semifinal 20 days ago.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.