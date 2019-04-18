Kansas appeals De Sousa’s 2-year suspension

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has officially appealed the NCAA’s two-year suspension of forward Silvio De Sousa that resulted from an FBI probe into corruption in college basketball.

The university said Thursday that De Sousa was suspended for most of the 2018-19 basketball season and all of the 2019-20 season “for alleged violations that he was unaware of and from which he did not benefit.” The school said it would have no further comment.

The Kansas City Star reports the appeal now goes to the NCAA’s Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement. That committee’s ruling is final.

The NCAA found that De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne, received a $2,500 payment from a “university booster and agent” and agreed to an additional $20,000 payment from the same person and an Adidas employee for securing De Sousa’s commitment to Kansas.

Kansas has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the case.

