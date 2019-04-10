Listen Live Sports

Kansas freshman Quentin Grimes declares for NBA draft

April 10, 2019 7:03 pm
 
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Quentin Grimes announced Wednesday that he will enter the NBA draft, skipping his final three seasons after a rocky and inconsistent freshman year with the Jayhawks.

The five-star prospect struggled to live up to expectations, averaging just 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. He scored 23 points in his debut against Michigan State, but that wound up being his career high as the Jayhawks finished 26-10 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-5 Grimes is projected to be a fringe-second round pick.

In a statement, Kansas coach Bill Self acknowledged Grimes “went through some highs and lows that, no doubt, will be great preparation for him moving forward.”

He is the fourth player to announce he will not return to Kansas next season. Dedric Lawson declared for the draft Monday while K.J. Lawson and Charlie Moore are transferring.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

