Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Keeneland spring meet opens Thursday for 1st time since 1959

April 4, 2019 6:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keeneland’s spring meet opens on a Thursday for the first time in 60 years and kicks off 16 racing days with 18 stakes races worth a season-record $4.6 million.

Opening weekend features nine graded stakes races, highlighted by the $1 million Grade 2 Blue Grass and $500,000 Grade 1 Ashland for fillies on Saturday. The prep races for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs will award 170 total points to the top four finishers.

Eclipse Award-winning filly Jaywalk is the 8-5 favorite for the 82nd Ashland. Vekoma is the 9-5 choice in the 95th Blue Grass.

The inaugural $100,000 Palisades Turf Sprint covering 5 1/2 furlongs highlights Thursday’s opening day card. Keeneland’s other new stakes race is the $100,000 Limestone Turf Sprint on April 12.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.