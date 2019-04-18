Listen Live Sports

Kennesaw State hires Amir Abdur-Rahim from Georgia as coach

April 18, 2019 12:27 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Kennesaw State has hired Georgia assistant Amir Abdur-Rahim as the Owls’ men’s basketball coach.

Abdur-Rahim is making the in-state move after agreeing to a four-year contract. The hiring was announced on Thursday by Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton.

For Abdur-Rahim, the new job is a return home. He is a graduate of Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, in the same Cobb County as Kennesaw State.

Abdur-Rahim spent one season on first-year coach Tom Crean’s staff at Georgia following four years as an assistant at Texas A&M and two years at the College of Charleston. He also worked five years at Murray State and one season as Georgia Tech’s director of player development.

Abdur-Rahim’s older brother Shareef Abdur-Rahim played 13 years in the NBA and is president of the NBA’s G League.

