Kentucky RB Snell highlights final draft day for Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. highlighted a busy final day at the NFL draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh selected Snell with their fourth-round pick, adding depth behind starter James Conner and backup Jaylen Samuels. Snell ran for 3,873 yards and 48 touchdowns in 39 career games for the Wildcats. He was a third-team All-American for Kentucky following his junior season in 2018.

The Steelers added tight end Zach Gentry from Michigan in the fifth round, a position they needed help in after Jesse James signed with the Detroit Lions. Gentry caught 49 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Pittsburgh splurged on defense with its three picks in the sixth round, taking linebacker Sutton Smith from Northern Illinois, defensive end Isaiah Buggs from Alabama and linebacker Ulysees Gilbert from Akron. The Steelers finished the draft by selecting offensive tackle Derwin Gray from Maryland.

The Steelers split their nine overall picks by taking five defensive players and four offensive players.

