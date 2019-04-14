Listen Live Sports

Key hole in the fourth round of the Masters

April 14, 2019 5:31 pm
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The key hole in the fourth round of the Masters:

HOLE: 12

YARDAGE: 155

PAR: 3

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.053

RANK: 9th

KEY FACT: Four of six players in the last two groups dumped tee shots in the water at Amen Corner, while Woods dropped his ball safely on the green and two-putted for par. Francesco Molinari, who was leading at the time, wound up with a double-bogey and finished two shots behind Woods. Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter also made double-bogey, ruining their chances of capturing the green jacket.

