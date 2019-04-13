Listen Live Sports

Key hole in third round of Masters

April 13, 2019 8:43 pm
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The key hole in the third round of the Masters:

HOLE: 15

YARDAGE: 530

PAR: 5

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.523

RANK: 17th

KEY FACT: Leader Francesco Molinari made the last of his four straight birdies to get to 13 under, giving him a two-shot lead going into Sunday. Brooks Koepka made eagle to get back in contention, while Tiger Woods and Tony Finau had birdies.

