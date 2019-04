Kings-Ducks Sums

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles 1 0 1—2 Anaheim 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Amadio 6 (Roy, Wagner), 11:51. 2, Anaheim, Rowney 7 (Jones, Grant), 14:02. Penalties_Kempe, LA, (slashing), 1:52.

Second Period_3, Anaheim, Holzer 1 (Jones), 10:38. 4, Anaheim, Sprong 14 (Shore, Fowler), 16:42. Penalties_Perry, ANA, (tripping), 13:25.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Steel 6 (Silfverberg, Fowler), 8:34 (sh). 6, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 5, 14:57. 7, Anaheim, Silfverberg 24 (Rakell), 18:48. Penalties_Ritchie, ANA, (cross checking), 4:55; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 4:55; Ritchie, ANA, (high sticking), 10:15; Ritchie, ANA, served by Sprong, (slashing), 19:12; Getzlaf, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:12; Kempe, LA, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:12; Clifford, LA, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:12; Ritchie, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:12.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 13-12-22_47. Anaheim 13-12-8_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 5; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 10-14-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 26-22-8 (46-44).

A_17,306 (17,174). T_2:43.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.