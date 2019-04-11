Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings extend contract of GM Vlade Divac for 4 seasons

April 11, 2019 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have extended general manager Vlade Divac’s contract through the 2022-23 season.

The team announced the decision Thursday, one day after finishing its 13th straight losing season — the NBA’s longest active playoff drought.

Owner Vivek Ranadive called Divac vital to the rebuilding job. Divac became general manager at the start of the 2015-16 season. The Kings have made no announcement about coach Dave Joerger, who is 98-148 in three seasons.

The Kings went 39-43 this year, their best record since their last playoff season in 2005-06. They have several talented young players acquired by Divac — guards De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, forward Marvin Bagley III and center Willie Cauley-Stein.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.