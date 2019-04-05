Listen Live Sports

Kings-Jazz, Box

April 5, 2019 11:27 pm
 
SACRAMENTO (98)

Barnes 3-7 0-0 7, Bjelica 3-10 3-4 10, Bagley III 4-16 5-9 13, Fox 2-5 0-0 4, Hield 7-17 0-0 17, Brewer 1-5 0-0 2, Swanigan 2-3 0-2 4, Koufos 3-4 0-0 6, Ferrell 4-9 5-5 13, Mason 3-5 2-2 8, Bogdanovic 4-7 2-3 10, Williams 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 38-92 17-25 98.

UTAH (119)

Ingles 5-12 2-4 17, Crowder 2-10 2-2 7, Gobert 6-10 5-8 17, Rubio 1-1 2-4 4, Mitchell 9-19 3-3 23, O’Neale 1-3 0-0 2, Sefolosha 2-6 1-2 6, Cavanaugh 1-2 0-0 3, Udoh 3-4 1-2 7, Niang 3-3 0-0 8, Bradley 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 10-14 0-0 23, Mitrou-Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-85 16-25 119.

Sacramento 20 24 26 28— 98
Utah 35 35 26 23—119

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 5-21 (Hield 3-7, Barnes 1-2, Bjelica 1-4, Bogdanovic 0-1, Swanigan 0-1, Brewer 0-1, Williams 0-1, Ferrell 0-2, Mason 0-2), Utah 15-33 (Ingles 5-9, Allen 3-4, Niang 2-2, Mitchell 2-5, Cavanaugh 1-2, Sefolosha 1-2, Crowder 1-7, O’Neale 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 47 (Bagley III 12), Utah 46 (Gobert 11). Assists_Sacramento 17 (Ferrell 5), Utah 30 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 23, Utah 26. Technicals_Sacramento coach David Joerger, Utah coach Quin Snyder. A_18,306 (18,306).

