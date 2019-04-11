Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Trail Blazers, Box

April 11, 2019 12:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (131)

Barnes 2-4 4-6 10, Bjelica 3-4 2-2 10, Cauley-Stein 3-3 2-2 8, Fox 8-10 0-0 17, Hield 3-6 0-0 9, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Swanigan 2-5 0-0 4, Bagley III 8-15 2-2 20, Mason 6-13 1-2 15, Ferrell 7-13 0-0 17, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 5-16 2-2 15. Totals 50-96 13-16 131.

PORTLAND (136)

Layman 7-15 3-5 19, Labissiere 12-17 3-4 29, Leonard 8-13 2-2 19, Simons 13-21 4-6 37, Trent Jr. 8-19 2-3 19, Collins 5-6 2-2 13. Totals 53-91 16-22 136.

Sacramento 39 48 26 18—131
Portland 30 32 36 38—136

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 18-43 (Hield 3-5, Ferrell 3-6, Bogdanovic 3-11, Bjelica 2-3, Barnes 2-3, Bagley III 2-5, Mason 2-6, Fox 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Swanigan 0-1, Williams 0-1), Portland 14-24 (Simons 7-11, Labissiere 2-2, Layman 2-3, Collins 1-1, Leonard 1-2, Trent Jr. 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 35 (Bagley III 9), Portland 44 (Labissiere 15). Assists_Sacramento 25 (Fox 9), Portland 19 (Simons 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 17, Portland 17. A_19,814 (19,393).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.