Kings-Trail Blazers, Box

SACRAMENTO (131)

Barnes 2-4 4-6 10, Bjelica 3-4 2-2 10, Cauley-Stein 3-3 2-2 8, Fox 8-10 0-0 17, Hield 3-6 0-0 9, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Swanigan 2-5 0-0 4, Bagley III 8-15 2-2 20, Mason 6-13 1-2 15, Ferrell 7-13 0-0 17, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 5-16 2-2 15. Totals 50-96 13-16 131.

PORTLAND (136)

Layman 7-15 3-5 19, Labissiere 12-17 3-4 29, Leonard 8-13 2-2 19, Simons 13-21 4-6 37, Trent Jr. 8-19 2-3 19, Collins 5-6 2-2 13. Totals 53-91 16-22 136.

Sacramento 39 48 26 18—131 Portland 30 32 36 38—136

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 18-43 (Hield 3-5, Ferrell 3-6, Bogdanovic 3-11, Bjelica 2-3, Barnes 2-3, Bagley III 2-5, Mason 2-6, Fox 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Swanigan 0-1, Williams 0-1), Portland 14-24 (Simons 7-11, Labissiere 2-2, Layman 2-3, Collins 1-1, Leonard 1-2, Trent Jr. 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 35 (Bagley III 9), Portland 44 (Labissiere 15). Assists_Sacramento 25 (Fox 9), Portland 19 (Simons 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 17, Portland 17. A_19,814 (19,393).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.