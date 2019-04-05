KJ Lawson decides to leave Kansas as graduate transfer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward K.J. Lawson says he plans to transfer for the second time, this time as a graduate transfer. That would leave him with two years of eligibility remaining.

Lawson and his brother, All-Big 12 forward Dedric Lawson, sat out last season after transferring from Memphis. K.J. Lawson appeared in 35 games, averaging 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds.

He appeared in 42 games and averaged 11.5 points and seven rebounds while at Memphis.

His decision on Friday could be a sign that Dedric Lawson is planning to declare for the NBA draft a year early. Dedric Lawson averaged 19.3 points and 10.3 rebounds last season.

Earlier this week, point guard Charlie Moore announced he would be transferring from Kansas.

