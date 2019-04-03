Knicks-Magic, Box

NEW YORK (100)

Knox 7-13 4-4 21, Hezonja 11-22 6-6 29, Robinson 6-9 0-0 12, Mudiay 3-13 6-8 13, Dotson 3-7 0-0 7, Thomas 2-4 0-1 4, Ellenson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 2-6 2-2 6, Jenkins 2-4 0-0 4, Garrett 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 38-85 18-21 100.

ORLANDO (114)

Isaac 3-16 0-0 6, Gordon 7-14 2-6 19, Vucevic 11-21 6-8 29, Augustin 2-6 0-0 5, Fournier 8-15 2-3 19, Iwundu 1-3 0-0 2, Birch 3-5 1-1 7, Carter-Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Ross 9-14 0-0 23. Totals 45-99 13-20 114.

New York 26 19 29 26—100 Orlando 26 32 27 29—114

3-Point Goals_New York 6-27 (Knox 3-5, Dotson 1-4, Mudiay 1-5, Hezonja 1-5, Jenkins 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Garrett 0-2, Kornet 0-4), Orlando 11-32 (Ross 5-10, Gordon 3-4, Fournier 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Augustin 1-3, Carter-Williams 0-2, Iwundu 0-2, Isaac 0-6). Fouled Out_Hezonja. Rebounds_New York 39 (Robinson, Hezonja 9), Orlando 55 (Vucevic 13). Assists_New York 21 (Mudiay 10), Orlando 29 (Augustin 8). Total Fouls_New York 18, Orlando 16. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_18,846 (18,846).

