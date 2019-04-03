Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knicks-Magic, Box

April 3, 2019 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW YORK (100)

Knox 7-13 4-4 21, Hezonja 11-22 6-6 29, Robinson 6-9 0-0 12, Mudiay 3-13 6-8 13, Dotson 3-7 0-0 7, Thomas 2-4 0-1 4, Ellenson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 2-6 2-2 6, Jenkins 2-4 0-0 4, Garrett 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 38-85 18-21 100.

ORLANDO (114)

Isaac 3-16 0-0 6, Gordon 7-14 2-6 19, Vucevic 11-21 6-8 29, Augustin 2-6 0-0 5, Fournier 8-15 2-3 19, Iwundu 1-3 0-0 2, Birch 3-5 1-1 7, Carter-Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Ross 9-14 0-0 23. Totals 45-99 13-20 114.

New York 26 19 29 26—100
Orlando 26 32 27 29—114

3-Point Goals_New York 6-27 (Knox 3-5, Dotson 1-4, Mudiay 1-5, Hezonja 1-5, Jenkins 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Garrett 0-2, Kornet 0-4), Orlando 11-32 (Ross 5-10, Gordon 3-4, Fournier 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Augustin 1-3, Carter-Williams 0-2, Iwundu 0-2, Isaac 0-6). Fouled Out_Hezonja. Rebounds_New York 39 (Robinson, Hezonja 9), Orlando 55 (Vucevic 13). Assists_New York 21 (Mudiay 10), Orlando 29 (Augustin 8). Total Fouls_New York 18, Orlando 16. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_18,846 (18,846).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.