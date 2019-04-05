Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Knicks-Rockets, Box

April 5, 2019 10:17 pm
 
NEW YORK (96)

Hezonja 6-11 4-6 16, Thomas 4-10 1-2 10, Robinson 5-6 2-4 12, Dotson 3-14 0-0 7, Knox 5-14 2-7 13, Ellenson 6-8 3-4 16, Kornet 3-7 0-0 6, Garrett 3-7 2-2 8, Jenkins 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 37-82 16-27 96.

HOUSTON (120)

Gordon 4-9 2-2 13, Tucker 4-8 0-0 11, Capela 5-7 2-4 12, Paul 4-9 0-0 11, Harden 8-21 5-5 26, Faried 6-13 1-2 13, Clark 1-4 0-0 3, Chiozza 1-4 0-0 3, Shumpert 3-7 2-4 10, Green 3-9 0-0 9, Rivers 3-8 0-0 7, House Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 43-101 12-17 120.

New York 16 27 21 32— 96
Houston 32 40 31 17—120

3-Point Goals_New York 6-27 (Jenkins 2-4, Ellenson 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Knox 1-4, Dotson 1-8, Garrett 0-2, Kornet 0-2, Hezonja 0-3), Houston 22-59 (Harden 5-13, Paul 3-6, Green 3-7, Tucker 3-7, Gordon 3-8, Shumpert 2-6, Chiozza 1-3, Rivers 1-4, Clark 1-4, House Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 53 (Hezonja 16), Houston 48 (Capela 15). Assists_New York 22 (Hezonja 11), Houston 26 (Paul 10). Total Fouls_New York 17, Houston 21. A_18,055 (18,500).

