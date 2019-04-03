Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kraft’s attorneys attack prostitution investigation

April 3, 2019 5:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Robert Kraft are attacking the Florida police investigation that resulted in the New England Patriots owner being charged with paying for sex at a massage parlor.

In a document filed Wednesday in Palm Beach County court, Kraft’s attorneys allege Jupiter police illegally searched the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

They also say that video cameras the officers hid inside the spa violated constitutional privacy protections.

They want all evidence collected against Kraft thrown out, including video that police say shows him receiving paid sex acts from spa employees.

Advertisement

Twenty-four other men face similar charges in Palm Beach County. If Kraft’s attorneys prevail, they could cite that decision to get evidence against them thrown out.

Prosecutors declined comment Wednesday. Jupiter police did not respond to emails or telephone calls seeking comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.