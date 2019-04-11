Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LA Galaxy sign Costa Rican defender Giancarlo Gonzalez

April 11, 2019 2:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have signed Costa Rican defender Giancarlo Gonzalez.

The Galaxy announced the move Thursday for Gonzalez, who had been in Italy’s Serie A since 2014.

The 31-year-old Gonzalez joined Palermo in 2014 and moved to Bologna nearly two years ago. Before that, he played 17 games for the Columbus Crew in 2014 in his only prior MLS experience.

Gonzalez also has appeared in two World Cups for Costa Rica.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

After missing the playoffs in the past two seasons, the five-time MLS champion Galaxy are off to a strong start under new coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto. LA is 4-1-0 and in third place in the Western Conference heading into a home match against Philadelphia on Saturday night.

___

More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.