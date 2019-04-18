Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lady Vols sign guard who committed before coaching change

April 18, 2019 3:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Australian guard Jessie Rennie has become the first player to sign with Tennessee since Kellie Harper took over as coach of the Lady Vols.

Tennessee announced the signing of Rennie on Thursday.

Rennie, a 5-foot-6 guard from Kangaroo Flat in Victoria, Australia, verbally committed to Tennessee last month when Holly Warlick was still coaching the Lady Vols. She stuck to that verbal commitment and signed with Tennessee after Warlick was fired and Harper was hired.

Rennie, regarded as a quality 3-point shooter, missed her 2018 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament but has since recovered. She has Type I diabetes.

Advertisement

Rennie joins a recruiting class that also includes guard Jordan Horston, center Tamari Key and forward/center Emily Saunders. Horston, Key and Saunders all signed with Tennessee in November. Horston was the most valuable player in last month’s McDonald’s All American Game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.