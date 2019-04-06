Lakers-Clippers, Box

L.A. LAKERS (122)

Caruso 10-19 7-7 32, Wagner 0-3 5-5 5, McGee 9-12 0-2 18, Rondo 6-16 0-1 15, Caldwell-Pope 9-25 2-2 25, J.Williams 4-6 4-4 12, Muscala 3-7 2-2 9, Bonga 0-3 1-2 1, Jones 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 43-96 22-27 122.

L.A. CLIPPERS (117)

Temple 5-10 3-4 16, Gallinari 8-18 8-9 27, Zubac 5-8 1-1 11, Gilgeous-Alexander 10-19 0-0 20, Shamet 0-3 0-0 0, Harrell 4-9 6-8 14, W.Chandler 1-5 2-2 5, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Wallace 1-2 0-0 2, L.Williams 4-12 7-7 18, Thornwell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-91 27-31 117.

L.A. Lakers 35 26 23 38—122 L.A. Clippers 30 37 19 31—117

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 14-32 (Caruso 5-7, Caldwell-Pope 5-14, Rondo 3-5, Muscala 1-3, J.Williams 0-1, Bonga 0-1, McGee 0-1), L.A. Clippers 10-29 (L.Williams 3-5, Gallinari 3-6, Temple 3-7, W.Chandler 1-2, Shamet 0-2, Robinson 0-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 55 (Jones, Caruso, McGee 10), L.A. Clippers 45 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Harrell, Zubac 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 28 (Rondo 12), L.A. Clippers 29 (Gallinari, L.Williams 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, L.A. Clippers 22. Technicals_Jones. A_17,910 (18,997).

