The Associated Press
 
Lakers-Thunder, Box

April 2, 2019 10:38 pm
 
L.A. LAKERS (103)

Stephenson 3-6 0-0 9, Wagner 4-9 0-0 10, McGee 5-10 0-1 10, Rondo 3-11 1-1 7, Caldwell-Pope 9-16 0-0 23, Bullock 5-10 0-0 13, Muscala 3-7 2-2 10, Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Caruso 5-9 4-6 15, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-84 7-10 103.

OKLAHOMA CITY (119)

George 8-17 0-0 19, Grant 8-15 2-3 22, Adams 6-11 1-7 13, Westbrook 8-23 2-3 20, Ferguson 5-9 2-2 15, Nader 1-2 0-0 2, Noel 3-4 1-1 7, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Felton 1-4 0-0 2, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Schroder 5-12 4-4 15, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-102 12-20 119.

L.A. Lakers 28 27 23 25—103
Oklahoma City 34 25 35 25—119

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 16-39 (Caldwell-Pope 5-10, Stephenson 3-5, Bullock 3-7, Wagner 2-4, Muscala 2-6, Caruso 1-1, Jones 0-1, McGee 0-1, Rondo 0-4), Oklahoma City 13-44 (Grant 4-10, Ferguson 3-7, George 3-8, Westbrook 2-9, Schroder 1-6, Nader 0-1, Felton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 39 (Rondo 10), Oklahoma City 50 (Westbrook 20). Assists_L.A. Lakers 26 (Rondo 9), Oklahoma City 33 (Westbrook 21). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 25, Oklahoma City 14. A_18,203 (18,203).

