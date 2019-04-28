Listen Live Sports

Leader Bayern drops points in 1-1 draw at Nuremburg

April 28, 2019 4:21 pm
 
NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich unexpectedly dropped points in a 1-1 draw at 17th-place Nuremberg on Sunday in another twist in the German title race.

Nuremberg could have won the game with a 90th-minute penalty kick but Tim Leibold hit the post.

Bayern leads second-place Borussia Dortmund by two points — 71 to 69 — with three rounds left in the German league.

Matheus Pereira put the hosts ahead shortly after the interval with a low left-footed shot. Serge Gnabry volleyed in the equalizer for Bayern with 15 minutes left for his 10th league goal this season.

Nuremberg was awarded a penalty for Alphonso Davies’ challenge on Georg Margreitter and Leibold stepped up, only to strike the post from the spot.

On Saturday, nine-man Dortmund blew a chance to return to the top after losing 4-2 to Schalke, and third-place Leipzig beat Freiburg 2-1 to secure Champions League soccer next season.

In Sunday’s other Bundesliga game, Wout Weghorst struck twice as Wolfsburg won 4-1 at Hoffenheim, boosting its hopes of a Europa League place next season and denting those of Hoffenheim.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

