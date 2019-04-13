Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LEADING OFF: Cards-Reds in Mexico, suspended Archer starts

April 13, 2019 3:06 am
 
2 min read
Share       

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

MEXICAN MATCHUP

Major League Baseball returns to Estadio de Béisbol de Monterrey when the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds begin a two-game series. Adam Wainwright starts for the Cards against Tanner Roark.

The Astros and Angels play a two-game series at the same park in early May.

Advertisement

MLB began holding regular season games in Mexico in 1996, and the 1999 season opened with a matchup in Monterrey between the Padres and Colorado. Last May, the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers played a three-game series at the stadium — Walker Buehler and the Dodgers bullpen combined for a no-hitter.

EASY DOES IT

Pittsburgh’s Chris Archer makes his first start since being suspended for touching off a bench-clearing fracas at PNC Park last Sunday.

Archer threw a fastball behind the waist of Cincinnati’s Derek Dietrich, who had stood in the batter’s box to admire a long home run in his previous at-bat. There were five ejections — Archer wasn’t tossed.

Archer was suspended five games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday. He appealed the penalty and can continue to play until there’s a final ruling. Archer and the Pirates visit Washington.

TRYING AGAIN

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 6.48 ERA) has struggled in each of his first two outings, yielding 18 hits in 8 1/3 innings. He starts at Wrigley Field against the Angels, who won’t have star Mike Trout this weekend because of a strained groin.

WELCOME BACK

Edwin Jackson has agreed to a minor league deal with the Oakland Athletics, which last year became his record-matching 13th big league team. A’s manager Bob Melvin says the 35-year-old righty will go to the team’s spring training facility in Arizona before pitching in some games for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Jackson also signed a minor league deal with the A’s last June, and then was 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 17 starts for Oakland, which was 14-3 in those games. With his A’s debut, Jackson matched former reliever Octavio Dotel’s record of pitching for 13 different teams.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.