Lightning-Blue Jackets Sum

Tampa Bay 0 0 1—1 Columbus 0 2 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Columbus, Duchene 2 (Werenski, Atkinson), 1:44. 2, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 1 (Texier, Jones), 8:25 (pp).

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Palat 1 (Cernak, Johnson), 4:40. 4, Columbus, Atkinson 2 (Harrington, Panarin), 19:00.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 3-11-17_31. Columbus 12-10-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 0; Columbus 1 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 0-3 (30 shots-27 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 3-0 (31-30).

A_19,224 (18,500). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Andrew Smith.

