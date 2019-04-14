Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Blue Jackets Sums

April 14, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Tampa Bay 0 0 1—1
Columbus 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Killorn, TB, (interference), 6:13; Callahan, TB, (roughing), 15:50; Dzingel, CBJ, (roughing), 15:50.

Second Period_1, Columbus, Duchene 2 (Werenski, Atkinson), 1:44. 2, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 1 (Texier, Jones), 8:25 (pp). Penalties_Callahan, TB, (interference), 6:50.

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Palat 1 (Cernak, Johnson), 4:40. 4, Columbus, Atkinson 2 (Panarin, Harrington), 19:00. Penalties_Nash, CBJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:28; Stamkos, TB, (roughing), 19:28.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 3-11-17_31. Columbus 12-10-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 0; Columbus 1 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 0-3 (29 shots-27 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 3-0 (31-30).

A_19,224 (18,500). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Andrew Smith.

