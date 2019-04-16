Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lightning-Blue Jackets Sums

April 16, 2019 10:16 pm
 
Tampa Bay 1 2 0—3
Columbus 2 2 3—7

First Period_1, Columbus, Texier 1 (Dubois, Jones), 2:26 (pp). 2, Columbus, Dubois 1 (Clendening, Bjorkstrand), 3:48. 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Kucherov, Cirelli), 8:44. Penalties_McDonagh, TB, (slashing), 0:45; Kucherov, TB, (tripping), 11:18.

Second Period_4, Columbus, Jones 2 (Duchene, Atkinson), 6:28. 5, Tampa Bay, Paquette 1 (Rutta, Coburn), 13:03. 6, Tampa Bay, Point 1 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 17:52 (pp). 7, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 2 (Harrington, Dubois), 18:46. Penalties_Werenski, CBJ, (cross checking), 16:43.

Third Period_8, Columbus, Panarin 2, 18:07. 9, Columbus, Texier 2 (Werenski), 18:26. 10, Columbus, Duchene 3 (Savard, Harrington), 19:51. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-13-13_33. Columbus 8-12-5_25.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 1; Columbus 1 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 0-4 (22 shots-18 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 4-0 (33-30).

A_19,328 (18,500). T_2:31.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Steve Miller.

