Lightning-Bruins Sum

Tampa Bay 0 3 3—6 Boston 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Boston, Krejci 20 (McAvoy, Pastrnak), 14:38. 2, Boston, Heinen 11 (Kampfer), 19:40.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Cernak 5 (Miller, Gourde), 4:41 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 45, 12:52 (sh). 5, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 19 (Miller, Coburn), 16:59.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 41 (McDonagh), 0:53. 7, Boston, Grzelcyk 3 (Krejci, Pastrnak), 14:03. 8, Tampa Bay, Coburn 4 (Girardi, Cirelli), 14:16. 9, Tampa Bay, Johnson 29 (Kucherov, Palat), 18:34.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-11-4_22. Boston 11-6-16_33.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 2; Boston 0 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Pasquale 2-1-0 (33 shots-30 saves). Boston, Rask 27-13-5 (21-16).

A_17,565 (17,565). Referees_Marc Joannette, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Tony Sericolo.

