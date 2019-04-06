Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Bruins Sums

April 6, 2019 4:39 pm
 
Tampa Bay 0 3 3—6
Boston 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Boston, Krejci 20 (McAvoy, Pastrnak), 14:38. 2, Boston, Heinen 11 (Kampfer), 19:40. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Cernak 5 (Miller, Gourde), 4:41 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 45, 12:52 (sh). 5, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 19 (Miller, Coburn), 16:59. Penalties_Nordstrom, BOS, (slashing), 2:48; Coburn, TB, (high sticking), 12:44; Pastrnak, BOS, (roughing), 17:47.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 41 (McDonagh), 0:53. 7, Boston, Grzelcyk 3 (Krejci, Pastrnak), 14:03. 8, Tampa Bay, Coburn 4 (Girardi, Cirelli), 14:16. 9, Tampa Bay, Johnson 29 (Kucherov, Palat), 18:34. Penalties_Johnson, TB, (tripping), 5:12; Joseph, TB, (cross checking), 13:04; Backes, BOS, (cross checking), 13:04; Frederic, BOS, Misconduct (misconduct), 13:04; Cernak, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 13:04.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-11-4_22. Boston 11-6-16_33.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 2; Boston 0 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Pasquale 2-1-0 (33 shots-30 saves). Boston, Rask 27-13-5 (21-16).

A_17,565 (17,565). Referees_Marc Joannette, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Tony Sericolo.

