Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Canadiens Sum

April 2, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 1 1 0—2
Montreal 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 43, 2:28. 2, Montreal, Thompson 5 (Byron, Benn), 12:23.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Paquette 13 (Cernak, Erne), 4:18. 4, Montreal, Armia 13 (Danault, Tatar), 7:32.

Third Period_5, Montreal, Lehkonen 11 (Mete, Shaw), 7:47. 6, Montreal, Domi 28 (Lehkonen, Benn), 10:08.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-11-6_24. Montreal 19-16-10_45.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 0; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Pasquale 1-1-0 (45 shots-41 saves). Montreal, Price 35-23-6 (24-22).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:29.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.