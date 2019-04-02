Lightning-Canadiens Sums

Tampa Bay 1 1 0—2 Montreal 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 43, 2:28. 2, Montreal, Thompson 5 (Byron, Benn), 12:23. Penalties_Sergachev, TB, (interference), 9:58.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Paquette 13 (Cernak, Erne), 4:18. 4, Montreal, Armia 13 (Danault, Tatar), 7:32. Penalties_Point, TB, (holding), 13:39.

Third Period_5, Montreal, Lehkonen 11 (Mete, Shaw), 7:47. 6, Montreal, Domi 28 (Lehkonen, Benn), 10:08. Penalties_Cernak, TB, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:05; Tatar, MTL, (holding), 17:05.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-11-6_24. Montreal 19-16-10_45.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 0; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Pasquale 1-1-0 (45 shots-41 saves). Montreal, Price 35-23-6 (24-22).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:29.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.