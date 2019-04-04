Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Maple Leafs Sum

April 4, 2019 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 0 1 2—3
Toronto 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 26 (Hyman), 4:41.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 44 (McDonagh), 5:37 (sh).

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 18 (Stamkos, Sergachev), 14:12. 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 40 (McDonagh), 19:05.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 12-8-9_29. Toronto 9-9-12_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 39-10-4 (30 shots-29 saves). Toronto, Andersen 36-16-6 (28-26).

A_19,400 (18,819). T_2:16.

Referees_Francis Charron, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.