Lightning-Maple Leafs Sums

Tampa Bay 0 1 2—3 Toronto 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 26 (Hyman), 4:41. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 44 (McDonagh), 5:37 (sh). Penalties_Coburn, TB, (hooking), 5:17; Moore, TOR, (hooking), 8:53; Sergachev, TB, (tripping), 10:27.

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 18 (Stamkos, Sergachev), 14:12. 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 40 (McDonagh), 19:05. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 12-8-9_29. Toronto 9-9-12_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 39-10-4 (30 shots-29 saves). Toronto, Andersen 36-16-6 (28-26).

A_19,400 (18,819). T_2:16.

Referees_Francis Charron, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.